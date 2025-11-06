'The right fit at the right time': Four schools unite in new academy trust launched with Shropshire beauty spot celebration

Four Hills Education Trust, led by CEO Kirsty Osman, was born from a desire to create a values-driven organisation that truly reflects the needs of its schools, staff and communities.

After more than a year of development, the trust’s formation brings together a core group of large primary schools, each with between 300 and 500 pupils, united by a shared commitment to developing confident, resilient and compassionate learners.

The four founding schools which have formed the trust include Albrighton Primary School & Nursery from Albrighton, Meadows Primary School & Nursery in Ketley, Millbrook Primary School & Nursery in Leegomery, and William Reynolds Primary School & Nursery from Woodside in Telford.

The launch of the Four Hills Education Trust took place at Haughmond Hill. On the bench is CEO Kirsty Osman with Ayomide, Nova, Albert, and Matilda, from the trust's difference schools.

Woodlands Primary School & Nursery, also based in Woodside, Telford, is currently partnered with Four Hills Education Trust and is committed to joining the trust in the very near future, pending the conclusion of the legal process.

The trust celebrated its official launch at an exciting event held on Haughmond Hill, where children, staff, governors and community leaders gathered for a morning of outdoor activities designed around the trust’s four core values: Critical Thinking, Aspiration, Resilience and Empathy.

Rosie Wilson from Lifeworlds Learning leads one of the groups out at the celebration of the new academy trust.

As part of the celebration, the trust took its first symbolic journey to the top of the hill, reaching the ‘Family Stones’ vantage point, which overlooks several hills across Shropshire, marking a moment of reflection, unity, and forward vision.