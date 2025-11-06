Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland dies aged 24

The news comes three days after Marshawn Kneeland, who was in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys, scored his first career touchdown in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The cause of his death was not revealed.

A statement read: “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning.

“Marshawn was a beloved team-mate and member of our organisation. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Marshawn Kneeland

Kneeland had featured in seven of the Cowboys’ nine games this season.

He played 11 times in his rookie campaign of 2024, having been selected by the Cowboys in the second round.