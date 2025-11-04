In Llandrindod Wells, those wishing to take part in the large parade should meet at the Royal British Legion Club by 10am. The parade will form at 10.20am and it will march to the war memorial at Memorial Gardens at 10.30am.

After the service there will be entertainment at the Royal British Legion Club from 12pm. There will be a poppy raffle, entertainment from Llandrindod Wells Silver Band and an auction to raise money for the legion poppy appeal.

In Builth Wells, the town council is organising the annual act of Remembrance.

There will be a church service at St Mary’s Church starting at 9.45am.

This will be followed by a parade from the church to the war memorial for the service of Remembrance.

After the service there will be a free sandwich buffet at the Fountain Inn and serving and retired members of the Armed Forces will also get a free tot of rum.

At Presteigne those wishing to take part or watch the service should meet at the war memorial at 10am for wreath laying at the cenotaph.

It will be followed by a parade to St Andrew’s Church for the service.

The Royal British Legion in Presteigne will be open afterwards with live music from 12pm until 2pm. All welcome, the bar will be open, cash only.

In Kington there will be a service of Remembrance at 10am at Kington Baptist Church on Bridge Street.

It will be followed by a parade though the town to the war memorial for the act of Remembrance at 11am.

In Knighton those attending the Remembrance Sunday service will assemble at the Knighton Hotel car park at 10.30am. The parade will march to the Cenotaph at 10.45 for 11am. At the memorial there will be the laying of wreaths by The Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, Knighton Town Council and other organisations.

Rhayader Town Council invites everyone to the Remembrance Day Service at the town’s War Memorial on Sunday, 9th November from 10.40am.

After the service the parade will proceed along North Street to St Clements Church where there will be a combined service of remembrance.

All are welcome. The council would welcome volunteers to assist with traffic management during the service. Please contact Rhayader Town Council at clerk@rhayader.gov.uk.

Residents are being urged by Powys County Council to get behind the Royal British Legion's annual Poppy Appeal and wear their poppies with pride.

The Poppy Appeal runs until Remembrance Day on November 11 and the money raised will help the Royal British Legion provide vital support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families, offering expert guidance and assistance with recovery and civilian life transitions all year round.

"As Powys County Council's Armed Forces Champion, I'm proud to support this year's Poppy Appeal," said Deputy Leader Councillor Matthew Dorrance.

"Led by the Royal British Legion, the appeal plays a vital role in helping us remember and honour those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

"The funds raised provide life-changing welfare support to our Armed Forces community, veterans, and their families.

"Wearing a poppy is a simple yet powerful act of remembrance and gratitude. I encourage everyone to support the Poppy Appeal and wear their poppy with pride."