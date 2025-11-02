The collision happened on the A442 at Crudgington - about halfway between Shrewsbury and Newport.

Paramedics, firefighters and the police were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 3.03pm on Sunday, November 2, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

“One person trapped. Fire crews extricated the casualty who was transported to hospital by land ambulance.”

Three fire engines were sent to the scene including the rescue tender from Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.