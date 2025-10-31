'Houdini' locksmith retrieves keys locked in van by crawling under seat

The man - known only by the nickname Liam the Locksmith - managed to worm under the bulkhead of the Ford Transit before unlocking it from the inside.

Climbs under passenger seat

Amazing footage shows the tradesman clambering into position before going head-first under the passenger-side seat space.

He then starts to pull himself through the narrow gap before getting temporarily stuck on the seatbelt mount.

After wriggling free, he then proudly opens the van's side doors after squirming his way to success in just 50 seconds.

Viral video on social media

The video - obtained by Birmz Is Grime - was shared on social media where it was shared and viewed thousands of times.

One user commented: “I can’t breathe watching it lol.”

Another commented: "Jesus. He'd be a great cat burglar. He'd go in through the cat flap. I never saw that coming. Man is supple."

'Nerve-wracking' footage

A third said: "That is some nerve-wracking footage right there. He's like Houdini, absolutely incredible. It looks impossible, but somehow he achieves it. "

Another said: “Liam the worm, got a couple of safe deposit boxes that need look at.”

Another wrote: “That’s giving me anxiety just by watching.”