Casualty reported as car left on roof after collision with tree near Ludlow
A casualty was being treated by paramedics after a car collided with a tree in south Shropshire.
By Megan Jones
Emergency services were called to Bromfield on the outskirts of Ludlow at around 4pm on Friday, following reports of a road traffic collision.
A crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.
A spokesperson for the fire service said one vehicle had "come to a rest on its roof" after colliding with a tree, and one casualty had been "left in the care of the ambulance service".
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.