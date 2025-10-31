Casualty reported as car left on roof after collision with tree near Ludlow

Emergency services were called to Bromfield on the outskirts of Ludlow at around 4pm on Friday, following reports of a road traffic collision.

A crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one vehicle had "come to a rest on its roof" after colliding with a tree, and one casualty had been "left in the care of the ambulance service".

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.