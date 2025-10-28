Shropshire Star
'The secret of a long marriage is not to throw in the towel' - Shropshire couple's advice after celebrating diamond wedding anniversary

A Shropshire couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a card from the King and some sage advice for younger couples.

By Richard Williams
Keith and Margaret Cunliffe celebrated 60 years of man and wife on October 23 with a family meal.

Former miner Keith, who used to work down Highley Pit in Shropshire, met wife-to-be Margaret when the pair were at school.

But the couple say they weren't really high school sweethearts.