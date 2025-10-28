Award-winning entrepreneur to speak at Shropshire 'network of women' business event

The event, sponsored by the West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association, will take place on Tuesday November 18, from 11am to 2pm, at The Hundred House in Norton near Bridgnorth.

The Chamber’s events and training co-ordinator Suzanne Thorne said the networking opportunity would be a warm and welcoming event with guest speaker Meg Hawkins – an award-winning British watercolour artist and homeware designer.

Meg Hawkins

“We’re thrilled that Meg has agreed to come along, particularly since her appearance follows hot on the heels of her taking the Best Small Business Award title in this year’s Shropshire Business Awards.

“We’re looking forward to seeing delegates from all over the county and from all kinds of sectors at the event, and we’re sure that Meg’s presentation will prove to be an inspiration to everyone who attends.”

Meg Hawkins is based in Aston Botterell, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, and is the founder and designer of Meg Hawkins Art which she began from her kitchen table.“

She said: “Eleven years ago, I started painting and packing orders at my kitchen table —and now my little idea has grown into a vibrant, award-winning business.

“I’m still passionate about creating original artwork that brings joy to everyday life, from a simple greeting card to full collections in bath and body, home fragrance, stationery, tabletop, and more.

Meg Hawkins

“Every product begins as a hand-painted design, so each one carries a touch of personality. I love that our creations can be found everywhere — in UK and international independent shops, garden centres, wildlife parks, and even as far afield as Antarctica.

“We’ve grown into a multi-channel business with wholesale, licensing, and international distribution, but we’ve stayed true to our roots: a love for original design, quality, and makingproducts that put a smile on people’s faces.”

West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association head of engagement Siamha Butt said: “We are an organisation that takes pride in supporting initiatives to highlight the accomplishments of businesses in the region.

“Supporting initiatives that empower across industry aligns with our core values, and we are proud to be part of an event that champions innovation leadership and collaboration.”

To book a place, visit the events pages at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk