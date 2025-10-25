Police issue warning to West Midlands residents to take precautions against opportunistic burglars as the clocks go back tonight

Officers say this time of year often sees a rise in opportunistic burglaries and thefts, and they’re encouraging everyone to take simple steps to help keep their homes and belongings safe.

“Our key advice is simple — lock up,” a West Midlands Police spokesperson said. “You can make your home far less tempting to burglars by making it look occupied, even when you’re not there.”

Police suggest using timer switches to turn on lights automatically as it gets dark, and closing curtains or blinds to prevent valuables from being visible from outside.

Even when you’re at home, officers advise keeping doors and windows locked. “Front doors are often left unlocked when people are in, making it easy for a thief to simply walk in,” the spokesperson added. “If you have a porch, locking that door adds an extra barrier.”

Residents are also urged to lock back doors, side entrances, and conservatories to prevent criminals from entering undetected by neighbours or doorbell cameras.

For those with home security systems, police are encouraging people to register their CCTV or digital doorbells on the local CCTV registry to help officers respond more effectively to incidents.

Motorists are reminded to keep car keys away from front doors and in signal-blocking pouches to prevent “relay attacks,” where criminals use technology to unlock cars without entering the property.

Police also recommend double-checking that vehicles are locked and using a steering lock for added protection.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call 999 in an emergency, or report non-urgent incidents via 101.