Inside West Midlands Hansel and Gretel-style cottage surrounded by ‘fairytale forest’

A Hansel and Gretel-style cottage with gingerbread-coloured walls and surrounded by its own ‘fairytale forest’ is on the market for £350,000.

The magical two-bedroom property, which looks like something straight out of a children’s storybook, dates back more than 400 years.

It was bought as a derelict ruin in the 1970s before the owner dismantled it and rebuilt the entire cottage "beam by beam" in a pretty wooded glen.

A Hansel and Gretel-style cottage - Melrose Cottage - in Yarpole, Herefordshire.

Melrose Cottage is now nestled among dozens of apple trees and conifers in the picturesque village of Yarpole, Herefordshire.

The entrance to the property opens into the kitchen which leads into the lounge and separate dining room with downstairs bathroom.

Two large bedrooms upstairs overlook the large garden which is surrounded by towering pine trees.

The 0.28 acre garden also has a pond, log store, wooden shed and potting shed.

The tan colouring on the walls outside and exposed timber beams throughout the interior adds to the ‘Hansel and Gretel’ vibe.

Inside Melrose Cottage which was bought as a derelict ruin in the 1970s and later entirely rebuilt.

Melrose Cottage listing

The cottage, which is spread over 883 square feet, is being sold by Mark Wiggin Estate Agents for £350,000.

The listing says: “Step into a fairytale with this beautiful two-bedroom character cottage set in the popular village of Yarpole. The property was originally located in Shobdon and re-built in Yarpole in 1976. You can see Roman numbers on the beams and it was re-erected like a 3D jigsaw puzzle. The current owner has used the property as a second home since the 1990s and has made improvements throughout.”

The cottage is a short walk away from the village of Yarpole which has a sweet shop, post office, pub and cafe. It is also 11 miles from the bustling market towns of Leominster and Ludlow.

The current owner has posted videos of the ‘fairytale cottage’ on TikTok which has racked up more than 127,000 views.

Sales valuer and negotiator Corrabeth Bishop said: "It is the most gorgeous property and everyone who has viewed it says it's something out of Hansel and Gretel."