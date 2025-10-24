The crash happened on the A488 yesterday - Thursday, October 23.

Bishop's Castle Police, Shrewsbury offices, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

A vehicle had hit a telegraph pole and rolled onto its roof.

The road was closed while firefighters assisted the driver who was later taken home and seen by ambulance staff.

A post on social media from Bishop's Castle and Clun Police said: "Officers from Bishops Castle SNT, Shrewsbury B Shift Response, and colleagues from the Fire and Rescue Service attended a road traffic collision on the A488.

"A vehicle had struck a telegraph pole and overturned onto its roof.

"The driver was assisted from the vehicle by passing motorists and cared for at the roadside.

"The road was temporarily closed while firefighters attended to the driver, who was later taken home and seen by ambulance staff.

"Recovery of the vehicle and repairs to the telegraph pole required the road to remain closed for a short time.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped at the scene, including an off-duty firefighter and a Dyfed Powys police officer who had just finished a shift dealing with traffic collisions."