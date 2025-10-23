The town council has complained that the damage at the Market Hall is having an impact on tourism, visitors and the town centre.

A section of missing brickwork was left in the Market Hall at around 4am on November 26 2023 when someone drove into it, just before the town was due to enjoy its festive light switch-on event and the annual popular food festival.

More than one and a half years on and the bricks that were knocked out still remain in a pile, with a public alleyway closed off.

At a recent town council meeting Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said; “Herefordshire Council has said that the repair to the front of the Market Hall and the re-roofing of the coach house requires listed building consent. That is being applied for.

“Once that has been granted, I am told that they are going to repair both the damage at the front of the Market Hall and the roof on the coach house, next year.

“They are saying they will do the roof as well as the front so the white boarding will be able to be taken down once that work is done .

“So while it may be into next year at least we have an agreement that it will be done.”