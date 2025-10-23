Knighton town crier Derrick Price leading out his last Knighton Carnival in 2024

Knighton Town Council will ask the family of the late Derrick Price how they feel about the possible search for a new town crier.

Derrick was a Knighton legend who had been the town crier for 60 years when he passed away at Llanidloes Hospital in July.

Born and bred in Knighton, Derrick followed in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather and father and went above and beyond to fulfil the role that had been in his family since 1863.

Within a week of his father’s death, Derrick was out delivering his first cry and he regularly took part in Clun Carnival, Llandrindod Wells Victorian Week, organised the Wales and Border Town Criers Competition for many years and would lead many Knighton events including the carnival.

His efforts were rewarded when he received the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers' highest honour in 2009, and he was awarded an MBE in 2004.

Derrick was the mayor of the town five times between 1984 and 2002, and he served on the town council for about 44 years.

Derrick’s son Philip told the Journal he has no interest in taking on the town crier role, so the family dynasty could be over.

The town council considered whether they should start a search for a new town crier at a recent meeting

Members said they would need to provide an outfit and a bell etc if there was to be a new town crier and there would be an expenditure involved.

Councillor Petronella Ford said they could put the word put publicly that they were thinking about it and see what the town thought, whether they wanted a new town crier.

Councillor Sally Vaughan Ross said she felt the town council should speak to Derrick’s family first to see what they think as that would be the respectful and courteous thing to do.

Members agreed to write to Derrick’s family and ask how they feel about the town finding a new town crier.