The transformation of Builth Wells heritage society into the town’s new tourist information centre is well underway.

The re-named Builth Wells Tourist Office and Heritage Centre is expected to be fully operational by Spring 2026.

Secretary of Builth Wells & District Heritage Society, Sue Morrison said new furniture has been purchased, they have a designated telephone and they have joined various organisations, while new signs are on the windows.

The town Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond presented the Chairman of the Heritage Society, Mal Morrison with £2,000 this week to secure the future of the centre and to enable it to develop an important role of the town’s tourist information centre.

The cash-strapped heritage centre recently told the mayor about their financial issues, which meant they were running low on money, may have to shut the shop and then all of Builth’s heritage would have to go to the archives in Llandrindod Wells.

But they came up with the idea of running the shop as a tourist information centre and community information hub.

The town council agreed to give them £2,000 to get the new TIC running and they will reassess the situation after a year.

Councillor Hammond said: “The amount of work they have put in over 40 years to get all of the town’s heritage together is incredible.

“As a town council, this gives us an opportunity to do something to help out with tourism in our town.

“They are really working hard to convert the heritage centre into a TIC, they now have a front desk and maps are being made. They have joined lots of groups and they have support from all over the place and it seem like it will be a great asset to the town.”