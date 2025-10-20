Man in hospital and teenager in custody after Shrewsbury crash

West Mercia Police said an 18--year-old man has been arrested following the crash, which occurred at around 7pm.

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

A spokesperson said: "Around 7pm, a motorbike and a car collided on the roundabout which joins Ditherington Road and Yew Tree Close.

"One man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving/in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to get in contact."

Anyone with information is being urged to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk