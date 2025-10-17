'Do you know this man?' Police release image of suspected Much Wenlock shoplifter
Police in Much Wenlock have released an image of a man they wish to speak to regarding a suspected service station theft in the town.
The incident relates to a theft reported at Wheatland Services on Monday, September 29 at around 10.30.
Much Wenlock police said they believe the pictured man "can assist with their enquiries".
Anyone who recognises the man, or know who he is, is asked to email RetailCrimeShropshire@westmercia.police.uk quoting 22/89615/25