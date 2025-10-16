Youth referred to offending service after stone throwing and anti-social behaviour reports in Ludlow

The referral of the youth, came after West Mercia Police said they received several reports of stone throwing and other anti-social behaviour in Ludlow.

A spokesperson said: "The Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, working with our response policing colleagues, have been attending calls and gathering evidence to identify those people responsible.

"As a result, Safer Neighbourhood Team officers have interviewed a young person for criminal damage offences and they are being referred to the Youth Offending Service for interventions to address their behaviours.

"We aren't legally allowed to name this young person, but we will be monitoring their behaviour going forward.

"Ludlow residents are encouraged to continue to report anti-social behaviour and crime to West Mercia Police. Call 101 to report matters to our control room or do it via our online reporting form: https://orlo.uk/3eut6."