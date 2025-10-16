‘It was her favourite place to be’ - Family say goodbye to museum volunteer Pat as they hold her funeral in Blists Hill

Pat Robinson from Horsehay recently died unexpectedly at the age of 88.

She was a familiar face to visitors of Blists Hill Victorian Town in Telford, having been a volunteer there for around 27 years.

She spent her days dressed in Victorian costume while educating the thousands of visitors who descend on the museum each year.

Pat's funeral

Following her death, Pat’s family said they wanted to do something special for her, and arranged for her funeral to be held at the museum mission church last week - the first time it had been used for a funeral service in modern times.