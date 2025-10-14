Property finance firm acquires two-storey office building in Much Wenlock as part of expansion

Wilton & Co has acquired Fox Studio in King Street, an attractive end of terrace property, marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts, which extends in total to 654 sq ft.

Fox Studio in Much Wenlock

The company also has an office in Market Street in Wellington town centre.

Andy Small, managing director of Wilton & Co, said the location of Fox Studio, close to Much Wenlock town centre, attracted the company to make the property part of its expansion plans.

Mr Small said: “We’ve now got an office in Much Wenlock as well as one in Wellington, which is located above Harwood Estate Agents.

“We have already moved into the new office. There’s plenty of room to work from upstairs with four or five desks, while the lower floor will be more of a meeting/conference area.”

Wilton & Co work with businesses and individuals, in Shropshire and across the UK, taking the complexity out of commercial and specialist property finance.

The range of services the business offers includes advising on commercial mortgages, bridging loans and development finance, as well as buy to let and holiday lets.

Wilton & Co has also provided mortgage, loan and protection advice to many customer since its launch in 2015.

Fox Studio features stylish and well-presented open plan accommodation, while the property also has two car parking spaces.

Josh Hyde, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property is well located in Much Wenlock, just off the main High Street, and provides attractive office space on both floors.

“It has been fitted out to a modern standard and generated a high level of interest when it became available.

“We are delighted to have completed a sale to Wilton & Co and wish the company continued success in their new property.”