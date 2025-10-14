Shropshire jobless figures fall bucking regional trend as unemployment in West Midlands hits 6.2 per cent

According to latest statistics released by the Government today, Shropshire saw an 11 per cent drop in the amount of people claiming Universal Credit, including a triple digit fall in the number of over 50s out of work.

Jobcentre sign

The figures for September, released by the Office for National Statistics, come as unemployment in the West Midlands region as a whole hit 6.2 per cent.

Overall, compared to the previous September - 540 fewer people in the Shropshire Council area were claiming work-related benefits, a total of 4,500, although there was a five per cent rise in the number of 18-24-year-olds out of work - up by 45 people to 885 in total.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Telford & Wrekin 4,755 people were listed as claimants - a one per cent fall compared to figures for the same time last year. The number of 50-plus-year-old claimants fell by two per cent to 945 people. Meanwhile, there was a rise in the 18-24 age bracket - with 155 more young people claiming out of work benefits - a rise of 16 per cent.

The figures for Shropshire bucked the regional trend, however, as unemployment in the West Midlands crept up to 6.2 per cent, separate figures for the three months from June to August showed, compared to the national average of 4.8 per cent. The region’s unemployment rate was previously at 6 per cent from May to July.

In the West Midlands 195,000 people were listed as unemployed – up 20,000 on the quarter and up 65,000 on the year, with latest stats putting the rate of unemployment in the region at 6.2 per cent - up 0.5 per cent on the quarter and up 1.9 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile, 396,000 people are living in non-working households.

On the flip side, 2.950 million people in the region are employed – up 35,000 on the quarter and up 21,000 on the year, with the rate remaining at 73.2 per cent - unchanged on the quarter and down 0.6 per cent on the year.

The area of the UK with the highest employment was the South West at 79.5 per cent.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden MP, said of today’s figures: "The numbers of people in work and looking for work are at a record high.

"However, there are still too many people locked out of employment or training and missing out on the security a good job provides.”

He said the government is reforming Jobcentres and investing in its Connect to Work programme “to build a workforce fit for the future and boost economic growth in every corner of the UK as part of the Plan for Change”.

DWP partnership manager Louise Johnson said young people facing barriers to employment can get tailored support from the DWP’s Shropshire and Telford Youth Hub, its Youth Employability Coaches and Youth Work Coaches who offer one-to-one guidance.

Financial assistance is also available via the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs for travel, equipment or clothing needed for work or training.

Young people are also invited to find out more about apprenticeships, work experience placements and job fairs - all designed to help to build skills, boost confidence and connect Jobseekers directly with employers and businesses looking to recruit.

Louise Johnson also urged people to consider looking at the many temporary and seasonal positions available at this time of year. She said: “A temporary job can be a powerful stepping stone — offering more than just income. It builds confidence, develops new skills, and provides valuable experience. It’s a great way to stay active, make connections and often leads to longer-term opportunities. For many, it’s the first step into the world of work and can open the door to a brighter future.”

To help people find their way into work there are a number of events coming up this month in Telford, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

Telford Jobs Fair will be taking place at Dawley Social Club on Wednesday October 15. Twelve employers and partner organisations are confirmed to attend, offering opportunities across various sectors. The event aims to provide residents with direct access to job vacancies, training options and employability support.

Bridgnorth Jobs Fair will take place on Thursday October 16 at Bridgnorth Jobcentre. Between six and eight employers and partners will be available on the day, to engage with attendees and discuss current openings and career pathways.

Shrewsbury Jobs Fair will take place at STFC (Shrewsbury Town Football Club) on Tuesday October 21. More than 15 employers and partners are expected to attend to showcase a range of opportunities including apprenticeships, full-time roles and support services aimed at boosting employability.

The events are free to attend and those who are currently seeking work need to speak to their Job Centre Work Coach so they can be booked onto the event.

Jobseekers are encouraged to take copies of their CV and be prepared to engage with employers directly.

Individuals with disabilities can find out more about support available to them to help them find work at an event at Telford Autism Hub which is hosting a drop-in session with Disability Employment Advisors from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The event will take place on Thursday October 17, at Hazeldine House, during the hub’s regular drop-in hours.