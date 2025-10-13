When will Vodafone services be back up and running? Thousands of Vodafone customers hit by internet issues

The telecoms giant said on Monday afternoon that it is trying to fix a major issue which has impacted its broadband, 4G and 5G services - but the company has not given any update on when its service will be back.

Meanwhile Vodafone has thanked customers for their patience. Some Vodafone users reported that their broadband and mobile services are back up and runing by 17:44. But the Vodafone homepage and customer service number were not working. One tech expert said there were 'glimmers of hope'. We will bring you the latest updates as soon as we receive them.

More than 100,000 customers highlighted issues with the services on Monday, according to monitoring website DownDetector.

According to its website, the firm has more than 18 million customers in the UK, including nearly 700,000 home broadband customers.

Customers first reported problems after 2pm, with most highlighting that their home internet service was down.

A smaller number also said that they could not access the internet through their mobile phones.

'We are aware of a major issue'

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are aware of a major issue on our network currently affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Customers also had issues accessing the company’s own website, which was knocked by the outage.

Users of the Voxi mobile operator, which is also owned by Vodafone, also reported issues about its service.

