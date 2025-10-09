Bridgnorth company celebrates fourth King’s Award with a visit from the Lord-Lieutenant

It's the fourth time Grainger & Worrall has received a King’s/Queen’s Award, placing the company in an elite group of UK businesses recognised at the very highest level.

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire handing over the King's Award at Grainger & Worrall in Bridgnorth

The accolade acknowledges the company’s ground breaking work in prototype gigacastings, a technology that is reshaping casting design and manufacturing on a global scale.

During the visit, the Lord-Lieutenant toured the company’s facilities in Bridgnorth, met with employees and formally presented the King’s Award on behalf of His Majesty The King.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner visiting Grainger & Worrall in Bridgnorth

Duncan Eldridge, chief executive officer Grainger & Worrall, said: “It was a delight and honour to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant to our facility present the award and meet dedicated members of our team that make innovation happen. It gave us an opportunity to share the celebration with a large proportion of our workforce.

"This King’s Award reflects the creativity and expertise of our talented team. Relentlessly striving to push the boundaries of what is possible in aluminium casting technology.

King's Award presentation at Grainger & Worrall Ltd. The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire - Anna Turner

"Our development of prototype gigacastings is a perfect example of this and is not just a response to industry needs but also represents our commitment to sustainability. Innovation is the cornerstone of our success and will help drive our growth both in the UK and in the dozens of international markets we serve.”

Grainger & Worrall, which employs more than 500 people, plays a vital role in supporting industries including automotive, motorsport, defence, aerospace and marine, combining cutting-edge innovation with a proud heritage of British manufacturing.

The King’s Award for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Award, is widely regarded as the UK’s most prestigious business accolade, recognising outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity.