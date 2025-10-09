Another teenager arrested as investigation into Shrewsbury pub fire continues

West Mercia Police have confirmed another teenager had been arrested in connection with a major fire that broke out at the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury on Monday (October 6).

Emergency services rushed to the former public house in Shrewsbury shortly before 9pm after a fire broke out in the roof space and spread to other parts of the building.

Between 30 and 40 firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze as it ripped through the former Greene King pub, which closed in July.

Around 30 to 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury

The morning after the blaze West Mercia Police said a "scene guard" was in place and the incident was being treated as "potentially arson".

At around 3pm on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the force told the Shropshire Star that two boys - now understood as being aged 12 and 13 - had been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.

The former Oxon Priory pub, in Shrewsbury, the day after a major fire

West Mercia Police have now confirmed a third boy, aged 13 was later arrested. All three have since been bailed."