Acclaimed photographer Jamie Smart is now a patron of Cuan Wildlife Rescue based in Much Wenlock alongside Dame Joanna Lumley and actress Gabrielle Drake.

Wildlife photographer Jamie Smart is the new patron for Cuan Wildlife Rescue. Image by Eagle Eyed Girl

Cuan Wildlife Rescue is a leading charity dedicated to the rehabilitation, care and release of British wildlife, and is delighted that Jamie Smart – “Eagle Eyed Girl”, has joined as its newest patron.

Jamie has already gained recognition for capturing extraordinary images of wildlife across the world, highlighting both the beauty and vulnerability of species facing environmental challenges.

Her work has seen her achieve many awards, most recently including 2025 Australian Geographic Photographer of the Year (18 and Under) Runner Up, 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 10 and Under Category Highly Commended and 2025 BIAZA Fish Category Winner, as well as winning the overall RSPCA YPA in 2023, becoming the youngest ever winner of the competition in 32 years!

By becoming a patron of Cuan Wildlife, Jamie will help raise awareness of the urgent need to conserve wildlife and wild spaces.

Through her photography, Jamie brings to life the importance of safeguarding biodiversity for future generations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie as a patron,” said Anna Morris-Jones, charity manager at Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

“As someone whose creativity and passion for wildlife resonates so strongly with young people, Jamie embodies the spirit of our mission. Together, we can inspire more people to appreciate and protect the natural world.”

Jamie added: “I am honoured to become a Patron of Cuan Wildlife Rescue. Wildlife photography allows me to share the stories of the animals and environments I care about most, and I hope that by supporting the charity, I can help more people see why protecting them matters.”

Cuan Wildlife Rescue looks forward to working closely with Jamie to highlight pressing conservation issues, support fundraising campaigns, and inspire public engagement through the power of photography.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue are from left to right, Tina Cooke, Dani Peat, Sami Martin, Gini Paine and Becky Lewis, with Jamie Smart at the front. Image by Eagle Eyed Girl

Jamie in the Mammal Room is with Gini Paine hand-feeding a baby hoglet. Image by Eagle Eyed Girl

Jamie in the Bird Room with Sami Martin hand feeding baby squabs (pigeons). Image by Eagle Eyed Girl

Jamie walking outside to see Cuan Wildife Rescue's outdoor area with Becky Lewis, Assistant Hospital Manager. Image by Eagle Eyed Girl

In the reception area Jamie met Cuan’s Hospital Manager, Dani Peate, and Tina Cooke. Image by Eagle Eyed Girl

Jamie Smart's photograph called The Rutting Call received "highly commended" runner up status at the global Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards

Jamie is the youngest ever winner of Biaza's photographer awards for her image of an emerging grey reef shark, named Out of the Blue

Jamie became the youngest ever winner of the Crikey! Australia Zoo 14 and under category for this shot in 2024

Founded in 1990, Cuan Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds.

