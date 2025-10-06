First supermoon of 2025 to occur this week - what Harvest Moon will look like and date and time it will rise

The first supermoon of 2025 - the Harvest Moon - will occur in the coming days.

Here’s all you need to know about the Harvest Moon including what it will look like and when it will occur.

What is a supermoon?

The BBC explains that the Moon's orbit around the Earth is elliptical, or slightly egg-shaped, meaning that the distance between the two varies throughout the year. If the Moon is full at its closest point to Earth (perigee), or within 90% of its closest point, it can be referred to as a 'supermoon'. An alternative definition of a ‘supermoon’ is any full Moon within 360,000km of the centre of the Earth.

The Harvest Moon rises in the UK in 2017.

What is the Harvest Moon?

Full Moons throughout the year have been given names which reflect what is happening in nature during that time of the year. October's full Moon is known as the Hunter's Moon but it is also this year's Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full Moon that rises closest to the autumn equinox - traditionally a time for gathering crops.

What will the Harvest Moon look like?

The Moon may appear bigger or brighter than other full Moons due to an optical illusion that makes the Moon look bigger when it’s lower down near the horizon. Look out for the Moon appearing an ochre red colour, particularly when it’s low on the horizon. This is an effect of the lunar light being filtered as it travels through more of the Earth’s atmosphere.

When is the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon rises in the UK at around 18:20 on Tuesday October 7. There will also be supermoons in November and December - the Beaver Moon and the Cold Moon.