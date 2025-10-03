Liam Behnker, aged 28, drove a Citroen Picasso on Telford Way, Stafford Park, Telford on March 25 this year.

A drugs test found that Behnker had 3.1 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.