Stirling Ewers, aged 41, drove an Iveco Daily between Grinshill junction and Lee Brockhurst on June 3 this year.

A drugs test found he had 2.7 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.