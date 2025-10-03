Driver caught on busy A49 near Shrewsbury after taking cannabis is banned from the road
A motorist caught under the influence of cannabis on the busy A49 near Shrewsbury has been banned from the road.
Stirling Ewers, aged 41, drove an Iveco Daily between Grinshill junction and Lee Brockhurst on June 3 this year.
A drugs test found he had 2.7 micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.