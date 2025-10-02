One in hospital as car hits a lamp post in Shawbury

The incident occurred just after 7am this morning (October 2), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said, on the A53 Jct where it joins the B5063.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the police were at the scene of the incident after "one vehicle had hit a lamp post."

West Mercia Police said a casualty was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC on the A53 at Shawbury around 7.15am this morning (Thursday) where a car was in collision with a lamp post and overturned.

"No arrests have been made but a passenger has been taken to hospital with injuries. The road is currently closed, and Highways have been called to make the lamp post safe."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.