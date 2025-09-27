South Shropshire primary school celebrates opening of brand new school library

After months of discussing, planning, designing and shelving books, the brand new library at Stokesay Primary school has officially opened to pupils.

The new facility, which leaders hope will help put reading at the heart of the school, features a mural by local artist, Rory McCann, featuring a beanstalk decorated with book characters handpicked by pupils.

Local artist, Rory McCann visited the school to paint a mural on the library wall

Literacy lead, Naomi Westwood said: "The aim has been to create a vibrant, inclusive space offering a diverse and engaging range of books, designed to inspire a lifelong love of reading amongst our pupils.

"This development represents a significant step not only for our school, but also for the wider Craven Arms community. We hope the new library will become a lasting asset to support local children in developing literacy, imagination, and a passion for reading."

Stokesay Primary school pupils in their brand new library

In a grand opening celebration last week, the school was visited by author, Serena Patel.

Naomi said: "Serena led an inspirational assembly, sharing important messages such as her experiences with ADHD and writing, the importance of reading about different characters and characters different to us being the lead.

A ribbon cutting was held for the opening of the library with members of the trust, governors, staff and guest author, Serena Patel

"She also discussed how it takes determination to become the author you want to be, many pupils left feeling both excited and inspired.

"We can't wait to make use of this fantastic space and resources alongside the National Literacy Trust's year of reading next year."