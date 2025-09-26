Men with 'Liverpudlian accents' sought for Shropshire hotel burglaries

Police have released images of two men they are keen to speak to in relation to the break-ins.

Officers say the first incident occurred on Monday,, August 4 shortly after midnight, when the Clive Arms in Ludlow was broken into.

The offenders forced entry through a door but nothing was stolen.

On the same night, shortly before 2.30am, the Castle Hotel in Bishops Castle was also broken into. The offenders stole £500.

Those pictured are described as aged around 50, and it was reported they spoke with Liverpudlian accents.

One of the men being sought

It is believed they were a black MG6 Golf or a car which looked similar.

PC Joshua Young of West Mercia Police said: “We believe these two incidents are linked. We have carried out a number of enquiries and we are now appealing to the public to help identify the two men we would like to speak to.

“You can call me on 07866 996293 or email joshua.young@westmercia.police.uk. Please quote incidents 28 and 135 of 4 September.”

He added that information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org