'Coffee cabin' planned for land next to Whitchurch holiday lets

Plans to build a new food and beverage building on Black Park Road on the outskirts of Whitchurch have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

If approved, the new 'coffee cabin' would be built close to barn conversions at Yocking Gate Farm, which are currently being used as holiday lets.

According to the plans submitted by Emma Brown, the cabin would be installed next to a 'major public footpath'.

The proposal includes vehicle access off Black Park Road, gravel parking for several vehicles and a bin store.

The plans are currently open for public consultation until Monday, October 13 and are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/03351/FUL

