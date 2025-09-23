Two women and two men arrested after morning raids in Oswestry uncover class A drugs

Four people have been arrested this morning (Tuesday, September 23) on suspicion of drug dealing following warrants at four addresses in Oswestry.

Officers swooped in on properties on Biffen Road and Llwyn Road at 7am, before carrying out a further two warrants on Queen Elizabeth Close and Victoria Road.

All four properties were searched, where class A and class B drugs were discovered, as well as mobile phones being siezed.

The warrants resulted in two women, aged 39 and 40, and two men, aged 18 and 32, being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

All four remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Officers descended on properties on Biffen Road and Llwyn Road in Oswestry at 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Google

The operation was organised by Shropshire's Proactive CID supported by colleagues from Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, Task Force and the Serious Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Sergeant Ant Wilcox, from Proactive CID, said: “Today’s warrant was executed in response to community concerns raised to us around drugs supply in Oswestry.

“Drugs, mobile phones and weighing scales were seized and four people were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

“We hope this operation shows we will always act on information given to us around suspected drug dealing and act where appropriate.”

Residents are being asked to report any signs of criminal activity to police online at westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org