Watch: New drone footage shows construction work on Telford's latest Aldi store under way

Work has begun on building a new Aldi supermarket on the former Shropshire Star HQ and printworks in Ketley, Telford.

The newspaper vacated the premises in 2022 before it was acquired for development by Shrewsbury-based Morris Property.

Ketley Point, as the site is now called, will be home to the new Aldi supermarket and a 45,000 square foot distribution warehouse being built at the same time.

Fresh aerial photographs over Ketley Point business park, the former home of Shropshire Star HQ

Groundwork at Ketley Point began in November last year, but work on erecting the steel frame for the store has just begun.

Around 50 jobs are expected to be created when the store opens in early 2026, according to documents submitted last year.

"We are delighted to have concluded a deal with Aldi to deliver a new store at Ketley Point," said Liz Lowe, head of development at Morris Property.

"It has been a pleasure working collaboratively with Aldi and their architects, Harris Partnership, to bring this development forward. We look forward to handing over the building ready for their internal fit-out by late February to early March 2026.

"The redevelopment of the prominent brownfield site, once home to the Shropshire Star’s printing operations, marks a new chapter for the area. The new Aldi store is expected to open in the second half of 2026 and will bring fresh investment and job opportunities to the local community."