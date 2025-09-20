West Midlands could be hit by 60mph winds as Met Office weather warning issued

Two Met Office weather warnings are now in place for the West Midlands - a yellow wind warning and a yellow rain warning.

The yellow wind warning will be in place for Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire, the West Midlands Conurbation and Worcestershire until 04:00 on September 21.

The yellow rain warning will be in place for Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Telford and Wrekin until 03:00 on September 21.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for the River Churnet and River Tean, Rugeley Trent and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

Met Office yellow wind warning

The wind warning reads: “There is a chance that a short spell of very strong winds will affect parts of England and Wales on Saturday afternoon and night.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could temporarily close. There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“A developing area of low pressure may produce a short spell of very strong winds. Winds will initially strengthen across some western and southwestern areas, before migrating northeastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Whilst not everywhere in the warning is expected to experience very strong winds, some inland locations may see gusts of 50-60 mph whilst gusts of 65-75 mph are possible around some coasts. The strongest winds are more likely around Bristol Channel and the west Wales coast on Saturday afternoon and early evening, then along the North Sea coast of east and northeast England overnight into early Sunday morning.”

Met Office yellow rain warning

The rain warning reads: “Heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding, particularly across north Wales and northern England.

“Some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“A band of rain, heavy at times, across Wales, and northern and western England is expected to remain slow-moving during Saturday morning before making erratic eastward progress, eventually clearing early on Sunday.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the focus for the heaviest rainfall, 20-30 mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely with some locations in the warning area seeing 60-80 mm of rain. These higher accumulations may not be confined to high ground only with these more probable over north Wales and northern England. Should confidence increase in these higher totals falling over urban or sensitive areas, this warning may be upgraded.

“As the area of rain clears east, a spell of strong northwesterly winds may develop later Saturday and Sunday morning, most likely towards North Sea coasts.”