Firefighters rush to property in Telford after fire involving washing machine

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call at 10.09am today reporting a house fire on Parkdale in Hadley, Telford.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said a washing machine within a premises had been producing smoke.

Upon arrival, fire service personnel found the situation under control, with the smoking appliance already extinguished.

Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly before 10.20am.