Ludlow Food Festival returns next weekend - here's everything you need to know

The festival, which is returning to the historic setting of Ludlow Castle on Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14, was first started in 1995.

Set across three days, the 2025 festival has three live stages, exclusive after-dark events, and a "feast of flavour" from the Marches region’s best artisan producers.

The Outer Bailey Stage is a highlight of the festival’s line-up, hosting a chef demo theatre featuring Wild Shropshire’s James Sherwin, master of sustainable micro-seasonal fine dining; George Egg – The Snack Hacker; Indian spice queen Anjula Devi; TV favourite Jeremy Pang, and baking royalty Martha Collison.

On the Castle Garden Stage, visitors can join Felicity Cloake, the Guardian’s food columnist and author of cookbook Perfect alongside Jimi Famurewa, award-winning writer, broadcaster and former Restaurant Critic of the London Evening Standard. Adam Alexander – known as The Seed Detective – will be sharing the stories of endangered vegetables and lost flavour.

The Fire Stage is set to host the British Live Fire Cooking Championships final taking place over the weekend. Expect drama, smoke, sizzling meats and bold flavours as the UK’s best live fire chefs battle it out in the shadow of Ludlow’s historic Inner Bailey. The ever-popular live DJ BBQ (aka Christian Stevenson) returns to host the Fire Stage, compering some of the best talent on the BBQ scene, including Sam and Shauna, award-winning outdoor cooking experts known for their work with Hang Fire BBQ; Mike Warner from A Passion For Seafood; ‘Chief fire starter and the tamer of flames’ Julian Brown; Anthony “Murf” Murphy from The Beefy Boys (Burger Chef of the Year at the National Burger Awards 2023).

“Live fire cooking is primal, exciting and full of passion – and Ludlow Castle is the perfect stage for it,” said Adam Purnell aka Shropshire Lad, owner of Embers Shropshire and one of the directors of Ludlow Food Festival. “We’ll have flames, food, DJs and that unbeatable Ludlow atmosphere.”

Beyond the stages, there will be 150 exhibitors and street food vendors showcasing the best in seasonal and sustainable produce from across the Welsh Marches.

The Slow Food Ludlow Marches Garden and Bar returns, alongside a schedule of new ‘Slow Food Barrel Talks & Tastings – from cheese and charcuterie to wine, cider and craft beer.

“We’re proud to champion good, clean and fair food here in Ludlow,” said Tish Dockerty, Chair of Slow Food Ludlow Marches. “The festival is a brilliant platform for producers and a true celebration of the region’s food culture.”

Friday Night in the Castle is a food festival highlight, returning as a separate ticketed event for 2025. For just £5, enjoy a unique evening in the Inner Bailey, with street food, bars, DJs, live fire cooking and the quarter-finals of the British Live Fire Championships – all under the stars as the castle walls glow in the twilight.

Tickets are now on sale for the full weekend and Friday night, plus Feasts and Workshops. Visit www.ludlowfoodfestival.co.uk for full line-up and booking.