'Dirty and uninviting' tunnel next to Shrewsbury railway station set to be transformed with new mural

A new art project will see a vibrant mural celebrating the stories, people, and places that "make Shropshire special" installed at the passageway - and residents are being invited to help shape the final design.

Shropshire Council said the project will see the "dirty and uninviting" tunnel area "brought back to life" with a full makeover, including improved street lighting, deep cleaning including pigeon-proofing, and the installation of a large-scale public mural that will be designed to "inspire pride and improve safety" by deterring anti-social behaviour.

The initiative is a collaboration between Shropshire-based charity Big Art Regeneration & Transformation (The BART), the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, Shrewsbury College and mural artist Russ Meehan.

A team of talented young artists from Shrewsbury College have been selected to sketch out a design. Pictured (left to right) Stephanie Mansell-Jones from Shrewsbury BID, Ruby Jammaz, Finn Gardiner, Eliza Towers, Jasmine Vaughan, Molly Speake, Simon Wilks from Shrewsbury College, Claire Evans from Shropshire Council and Jane Manning from The BART

Following on from a mural design competition at Shrewsbury College, the project has selected a team of talented young artists who have begun sketching out a design that features some of the town and county's most well-known heritage highlights.

BART Chair, Jane Manning, said: "The professionalism shown by the students and quality of work delivered, completely exceeded our expectations."

Helen Morgan, Curriculum Director of Art and Design at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, added: "The project offered an invaluable professional experience, offering insight into the process of creating public art. Our students have shown remarkable creativity, teamwork and professionalism throughout the collaboration, leading them to produce work of an excellent standard. We are extremely proud of their achievements."

Now, the public is being asked to help complete the picture by submitting ideas for what should be featured in the mural. Organisers are looking for stories that reflect the diverse voices, hidden histories, and cultural traditions of Shrewsbury and the wider county.

The tunnel area by Shrewsbury railway station is set to be transformed. Picture: Shropshire Council

Organisers are interested in hearing about unsung heroes in the region, women, LGBTQ+ figures, and ethnic minority voices in Shropshire’s history, folktales, myths, and legends in the area, special places and landscapes with local meaning, and ideas about what Shrewsbury and Shropshire could be known for.

In addition to the visual mural, the tunnel will also feature an interactive digital layer - a 'Shropshire Soundtrack' - that will be accessible via QR code. Residents are being encouraged to submit suggestions for music, songs, or soundscapes that have a connection to the area.

People who submit the five "most unique or surprising" ideas will each receive a £20 voucher to spend at a local Shropshire business of their choice.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones of Shrewsbury BID, said: "The mural will create a positive first impression for visitors arriving by train and give residents a powerful reminder of the rich stories and voices that make Shrewsbury so special. Not to mention tackling the long-standing pigeon problem which will significantly improve one of the main entry ways to the town."

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Councillor Rob Wilson, added: "This is an exciting initiative that combines public art, placemaking and community involvement. Projects like this help improve how people feel about their town, while also making important infrastructure like the railway tunnel safer and more inviting for everyone."