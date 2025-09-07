Car goes up in flames on A442 at Bridgnorth late at night
A car went up in flames in Bridgnorth late last night (Saturday, September 6).
The incident happened on the A442 north of the town centre.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 11.33pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Bridgnorth.
“This incident was one car fully involved in fire, crews used one hosereel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene.