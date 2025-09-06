Bridgnorth Italian Moto Fest: Road closures, supercars, motorcars, scooters, fundraiser and everything you need to know

The festival will see some of the most stylish and powerful road cars in the world fill Bridgnorth High Street in High Town on Sunday, September 7.

The event will see the high street closed to traffic from 7am until 4pm.

Locals living in Cartway and Friars Street will still be able to access their properties via Postern Gate, the town council said.

The festival begins at 10am, when all the vehicles will take their positions along the high street,