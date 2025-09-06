Watch moment protester interrupts Nigel Farage at Reform conference in Birmingham

Footage shows the moment a climate protester interrupted Reform leader Nigel Farage at the party’s conference in Birmingham.

Mr Farage was speaking on stage at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on September 5 when protesters from Climate Resistance stood and shouted out.

Climate Resistance protester interrupts Nigel Farage at Reform conference at the NEC in Birmingham.

Audience chants of “boring” and “out out out” could reportedly be heard as the protesters were removed by security.

Sam Simons, spokesperson for Climate Resistance, said: “Farage will go on national TV and say how he cares about the people in the UK, and then vote to keep us from getting our sick pay. This grifter will scapegoat anyone just so we don’t talk about the oil barons and billionaire property tycoons who fund him. It’s really about keeping everyone so divided and downtrodden that we won’t even have time to think about taxing the super-rich.

“Meanwhile the super-rich are fanning the flames of climate collapse with their lavish lifestyles, and exploiting people and the planet for profit. The top 10% in the UK hold more wealth than all the rest of us combined, and pollute far more than ordinary people. The majority of Britain wants a wealth tax. It’s time to tax the super-rich and finally do what Reform never would: fund our schools, our hospitals, our climate and our futures.”