Staff dig out gardening gloves to help two charities

The team from Howden, in Shrewsbury High Street, were happy to get their hands dirty as part of an annual undertaking by the company to offer staff two days a year away from the office volunteering for worthy causes.

It saw employees hitting the road to tidy up the gardens at Severn Hospice and Headway Shropshire - strengthening Howden’s ongoing commitment to the local community.

Ellie Cole, Howden branch manager, said: “We are proud of our position in the community and are always delighted to help local charities whenever we can, whether that be by fundraising or donating our time.

The pic shows, from left, Howden staff Alasdair Kidd, Miranda Clark, Ellie Cole and Jenny Vernon at Headway Shrewsbury.

“There is a thriving community spirit in Shrewsbury, and indeed across Shropshire, so this year our staff decided to use their two volunteering days that we provide helping out at Headway Shropshire and Severn Hospice.

“Our volunteering days are now regular features on the calendar and our team spent time at both charities tidying the gardens and generally sprucing up the areas outside.

“I have to say they absolutely loved the experience - it’s great to get away from the office for a while and it always generates a good feeling when we can do something for local worthy causes.

“Severn Hospice is a charity that affects so many lives and one that is close to the hearts of so many people. Most of us know someone who has benefited from the work the charity does.

“Headway Shropshire is all about making life better after a brain injury by offering a range of services to help people in their recovery and rehabilitation. Two really amazing charities and we were glad to help.”

Harriet Beardsley, operations and compliance manager at Headway Shropshire said: “Their hard work made a real difference - the garden is now a much more welcoming and accessible space for our clients, families, and staff to enjoy.

“Beyond the practical help, it was also a real boost to morale to see members of the local business community supporting our work so enthusiastically. We truly appreciated their time, energy and positivity, and would love to welcome them back again in the future.”

Jenny Bean, Severn Hospice’s corporate fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to the Howden team for giving their time and energy so generously.

“Our gardens are such an important part of the care we provide - and thanks to their pruning, weeding, barrowing and sweeping our grounds continue to be a beautiful and peaceful space for patients, their loved ones and everyone who visits the hospice.

“We’d also like to thank Howden Insurance for supporting their staff to volunteer in this meaningful way that makes such a positive difference.”