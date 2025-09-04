'Silly' young driver smashed high-powered BMW M3 into police car by Shrewsbury Tesco while youths filmed it on their phones
A young driver smashed a BMW into a police car by a Tesco car park and sped off as a gang of youths filmed it on their phones.
Alfie Edwards, aged 20, had already been caught driving without a licence twice before when he reversed a high-powered BMW M3 into a police Toyota at Battlefield in Shrewsbury.
“This is a really silly incident,” said Kate Price, prosecuting at Telford Magistrates Court.
Dashcam footage from the police car showed Edwards drive down a dead end next to the park and ride bus stop at around 9.15pm on Saturday, August 9 this year.
He then reversed and smashed into the police car.
A large gang of youths then appeared from behind the police car, filming the aftermath of the crash on their phones.