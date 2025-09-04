Shropshire hospice confirms date for poignant 'Lights of Love' service to remember loved ones

The event, which takes place in the grounds of the Bicton hospice in Shrewsbury, is being held on Sunday, December 7, starting at 4pm.

Lights of Love has become an important date for the charity and its supporters, offering people the chance to remember their loved ones in the run-up to Christmas.

People can dedicate lights on the hospice's Christmas tree in memory of family and friends.

Severn Hospice's poignant Lights of Love service returns in December.

The event features music, readings and moments of reflection and has become a poignant tradition for families touched by the charity’s renowned palliative and end-of-life care.

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice’s chief executive said: “We know that our Lights of Love service has special meaning for the families of everyone we have cared for – not just at our hospice in Shrewsbury but also on our ward in Telford and in the community.

Severn Hospice's poignant Lights of Love service returns in December.

“It is an opportunity for people to join us and be comforted together as we remember them at what can be a difficult time of year. Our care is everywhere and does not end with the passing of a loved one.

“Each year we care for 3,000 people with compassion, respect, and dignity. Our Lights of Love service is a wonderful way of remembering loved ones and standing shoulder to shoulder with each other in honouring them.”

The outdoor service is free to attend.

At the heart of the gathering is a Christmas tree illuminated with hundreds of lights – each one symbolising a loved one being remembered.

Music this year is provided by the Wem Jubilee Brass Band and the Key Change Choir.

A free shuttle bus has been arranged to transport attendees between the hospice and Oxon Park & Ride. Spaces are limited so advance booking is advised.

For more information about the event, including how to attend, go to www.severnhospice.org.uk/lights.