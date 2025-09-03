Ann Lloyd wanted to do something in order to raise funds for the WI and the Bracken Trust Cancer Care facility.

They came up with the annual bog snorkelling competition in Llanwrtyd Wells.

So last Sunday, the time came.

Ann with her distinctive coloured hair, donned in her wet suit and snorkel, tested the water, anxiously waiting for her moment while the time keepers counted down.

Ann said: “There was a carnival atmosphere, competitors both local and international dressed in various costumes including comedy characters, a vicar and the ‘Flintstones’.”

The onlookers all began cheering encouragement as Ann swam along reaching the halfway mark and turning to make a determined effort to return to the finishing line.

To reward Ann’s achievement an excited little girl was waiting to present her with a medal for taking part.

A ceremony was held later for the winners to be announced.

Ann said: “The money I raised by undertaking this challenge will go to the Women’s Institute and The Bracken Trust.

“We need to constantly raise funds to keep our WI federation running, something so many women get great benefit from, which is why I did this event.

“Also, so many of our members, friends and family have had need to use the services of the Bracken Trust in their fight against cancer and it is a cause close to our hearts. This Centre is desperately needed by the local residents and struggle to raise the necessary funds. Every penny helps!”

Anyone who wishes to donate should go to https://gofund.me/d77d33c0 for details of the challenge and an opportunity to contribute.