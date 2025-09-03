Fire crews rush to three vehicle fires in Shropshire within an hour - with one car 'fully destroyed'
Firefighters were called out to three vehicle fires within an hour in Shropshire, with one car “fully destroyed”.
Crews were first called to Rudgewood, Broseley at around 8.16pm on Tuesday (September 2).
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and firefighters used beaters and a hose reel jet to get control of the fire, which “fully destroyed” the car.
At 9.08pm crews were called to Jay Drive in Apley, Telford, where there was a fire in the engine compartment of a car.
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington, and crews put the fire out before using small gear and a thermal imaging camera to make sure the scene was safe.
Then at 9.15pm, firefighters were called to a field off Bull Ring Road, Much Wenlock, where there was a van on fire.
Crews extinguished the blaze. A fire investigation officer was also on the scene.