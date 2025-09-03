Crews were first called to Rudgewood, Broseley at around 8.16pm on Tuesday (September 2).

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and firefighters used beaters and a hose reel jet to get control of the fire, which “fully destroyed” the car.

At 9.08pm crews were called to Jay Drive in Apley, Telford, where there was a fire in the engine compartment of a car.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington, and crews put the fire out before using small gear and a thermal imaging camera to make sure the scene was safe.

Then at 9.15pm, firefighters were called to a field off Bull Ring Road, Much Wenlock, where there was a van on fire.

Crews extinguished the blaze. A fire investigation officer was also on the scene.