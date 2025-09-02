Young farmer Samuel Pearce, aged 20, was doing 85mph in a Volkswagen Tiguan on the A417 at Clee Hill.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how police officers turned round and followed Pearce after he passed them at speed at around 2.25am on August 10 this year.

Pearce was making his way home from the Cleobury Mortimer Young Farmer’s dance when officers pulled him over.