Man, 67, arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at Shrewsbury pub
A man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Shrewsbury pub yesterday evening (Monday, September 1).
Police were sent to The Salopian in Smithfield Road after reports of a man inappropriately touching the woman.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman confirmed the man was arrested.
She said: "Officers were called to The Salopian pub around 6.20pm yesterday after a report that a man had inappropriately touched a woman.
"A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody."