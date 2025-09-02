Police were sent to The Salopian in Smithfield Road after reports of a man inappropriately touching the woman.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman confirmed the man was arrested.

She said: "Officers were called to The Salopian pub around 6.20pm yesterday after a report that a man had inappropriately touched a woman.

"A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody."