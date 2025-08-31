Moment Midlands dad saves son from canal fall - then tumbles in himself

This was the moment when a dad saved his five-year-old son from tumbling into a canal, then ended up in the water himself.

Oleg Cociu, 40, was on holiday with his five-year-old son Matthew in Venice, Italy, last month (July).

While walking along a canal, Oleg began swinging Matthew over the edge for fun.

Suddenly, he lost his balance - but his quick reflexes kicked in.

Man saves son from falling into canal

He managed to push Matthew safely back onto the bank while he himself toppled straight into the water.

Oleg, who lives in the Midlands, said: "My wife was filming us and just happened to catch the moment.

"I realised I was losing balance, so I focused on making sure Matthew didn’t fall in.

"Luckily, no one was hurt, and even my phone survived, thanks to being water-resistant."