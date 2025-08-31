Bridgnorth's community garden team invites new members to join at its AGM

Bridgnorth Community Garden Project is a team of volunteers who go around the town, sprucing up patches of greenery, plant new shrubs and renovate green spaces, .

The team recently helped shape the new the Hazeldine Foundry Community Garden funded by local firm Bridgnorth Aluminium.

On Monday at 7am, the group is holding its AGM at St James Church Hall.

A spokesperson said: "You will get to meet our lovely bunch of gardeners and get a free drink and piece of cake. You could also help us shape our future in an open discussion.

"If you would like to know more about this wonderful group of volunteers please come along and meet us. There will be a short overview of the achievements this year and coffee and cake. Everyone is welcome."