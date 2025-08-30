Shropshire Star
Emergency services scrambled after car hits tree in Telford

The emergency services were scrambled to a crash in Telford with a car reportedly hitting a tree.

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been alerted to the incident at High Mount in Donnington shortly before 10am today - Saturday, August 30.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

An update from the fire service said one saloon car had crashed into a tree but no people were trapped in the vehicle.

It added that those involved in the incident had been left in the care of the ambulance service.

