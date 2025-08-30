Emergency services scrambled after car hits tree in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been alerted to the incident at High Mount in Donnington shortly before 10am today - Saturday, August 30.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

An update from the fire service said one saloon car had crashed into a tree but no people were trapped in the vehicle.

It added that those involved in the incident had been left in the care of the ambulance service.